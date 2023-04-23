Police release names of suspect, victims in Jacksonville double homicide

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect is in custody after two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Saturday.

Police responded to a report of a deceased person on Saturday and found two individuals who had died from apparent gunshot wounds. Sunday, police said the victims’ names were Toyn B. McCuin, 37, of Bullard, and Coray R. McCuin, 35, of Jacksonville.

Dexter Lynn Davis, 29, of Jacksonville, was arrested Saturday evening on an unrelated charge and was later charged with capital murder, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.

Davis has been booked into the Cherokee County Jail.

