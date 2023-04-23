Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Police responded to the shooting call Saturday afternoon
Longview police investigating apparent murder-suicide(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Julian Esparza
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

According to Longview police, officers responded to a shooting call Saturday afternoon at a home in the 4300 block of Gregg Tex Road. When officers arrived, they found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators responded to the location and determined that the suspect, 41-year-old Michael Shane Headrick, shot the victim, 33-year-old Ashley Lynn Headrick, before killing himself.

The next of kin of both people have been notified.

This is still an active investigation. If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police Detectives at 903-237-1170.

