East Texas pest control expert gives advice for fighting spring insects

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - It’s spring in East Texas, and though it’s a little chilly today, the warm weather will be on us soon, and that means the arrival of spring insects in abundance.

For most, it also means a continuing fight against ants, termites and mosquitoes. Though a little chilled now, April brings in the warm temperatures and pollinating insects we’re familiar with, like bees and butterflies.

It also brings the ones we really don’t like, such as roaches, ants, termites and mosquitoes.

Pest Control Expert Jared Lundmark talks about what can be done to control the pests and protect the good insects.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.