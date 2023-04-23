Anderson County officials, volunteers mount large-scale search to rescue missing woman

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was declared missing on Friday, and authorities were concerned for her wellbeing. Saturday night, she was found sitting on the side of a road, disoriented, hungry and thirsty.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Courtney Dollgener, 34, went missing in the area of FM 2419 and FM 1817 at about 7 p.m. on Apr. 21. Officials said she had a diminished mental capacity and left her home after becoming upset. They were concerned she may be lost or confused and noted she has a habit of seeking shelter in unoccupied buildings and structures.

A multi-agency search was launched including all the volunteer fire departments in Anderson County, some from Henderson County, Texas Search and Rescue, Houston County Search and Rescue, ALERT Academy, the Anderson County Ham Radio Club, Texas Forest Service, Red Cross and others according to the Anderson County Emergency Management Office.

Medical personnel were on hand in case they were needed, drones, a DPS helicopter, Flight for Life and TDCJ horse and dog search crews were also utilized in the attempt to find the missing woman.

At about 9:35 p.m. Saturday, authorities said she had been found, after a second round of groups had gone out searching.

She was found by a local couple returning home, sitting on the side of the road in the 3900 block of FM 1817, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said she was in generally good health, but she was disoriented, hungry and thirsty.

Dollgener was checked by the medical team, then taken to a Palestine medical center for further evaluation.

The emergency management office stated its appreciation for all volunteers and asked the community to support their hard work as well. “And, feel free to join in their cause! You will not regret it!” the post said.

