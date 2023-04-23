Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
9 injured in shooting at after-prom party near Jasper

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies responded to a disturbance to find nine people had been shot around midnight at an after-prom party.

Shortly after midnight on Apr. 23, deputies responded to a disturbance on County Road 263 north of Jasper, according to a release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, nine victims were found to have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, authorities said. The incident reportedly erupted at an after-prom party that was being held at a residence on County Road 263. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals for further treatment, the release said.

Authorities have said investigation is ongoing and people of interest are being questioned.

Further information will be released when available.

