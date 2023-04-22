Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies to start our Saturday, with temperatures sitting in the 40s and 50s early. Through the morning we’ll start to see clouds return to East Texas, making for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon. Highs for today will range from the upper 60s to the mid and upper 70s, most of us sitting in the mid 70s. Clouds continue to roll in this evening, eventually bringing with them the low chance for a shower or two before midnight. Rain chances will increase overnight as widespread showers and thundershowers/non-severe thunderstorms are expected to be with us for most of the day tomorrow.

You’ll likely want the rain gear for church tomorrow! Overnight tonight, temperatures will cool into the upper 40s and low 50s again, and we’ll only make it into the low 60s in the warmest areas Sunday afternoon. More rain and cooler than seasonable temperatures are expected through most of next week. Rain chances will be highest Tuesday, and that’s the day we’re watching for the possibility of stronger to severe storms - though there’s still too much uncertainty at this time to nail down any details. For late April, next week looks quite cool, but the rain shouldn’t be that unexpected given that it is still Spring. Have a great Saturday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

