Fatal crash blocks traffic on Toll 49

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have reported that traffic on Toll 49 was blocked on Friday evening by a major crash.

Texas Department of Public Safety officer, Sgt. Adam Albritton, released the following information around 8 p.m.:

“I have limited information at this time. There is a major crash in Toll 49 just east of State Highway 110. Troopers are investigating at this time and we encourage the public to avoid the area for the next couple of hours while they work. I will give more details at a later time.”

Around 8:20 p.m., Sgt. Albritton released another statement saying that at least one person was killed in the crash.

No further information is known at this time.

