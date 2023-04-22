Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler ISD reports student arrested with gun in backpack

(Associated Press)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A letter from the Tyler High School Administration reported that a student was arrested with a gun on campus Friday afternoon.

The incident was allegedly spurred by a report from another student.

“One of our students reported that another student had a ‘gun’ on campus this afternoon. School officials and Tyler ISD PD immediately investigated the situation. The student was arrested after a gun was found in their backpack,” the letter said.

Tyler High School assures that appropriate action will be taken.

“The District will file the appropriate complaint, and I have full confidence the legal system will see the penalty to its fullest completion,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “The individual will never be allowed again to enroll in or set foot on Tyler ISD schools and property.”

