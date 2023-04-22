Palestine police arrest 5 while responding to drug dealing report

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Five people were arrested from a home in Palestine after police allegedly found illegal drugs and identified a number of oustanding warrants.

Palestine police said they recently received several complaints that Jermaine Woodard, 42, had been dealing narcotics out of his residence in the 1000 block of North Queen Street.

Officers determined that Woodard was wanted on felony warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance out of Anderson County. They executed the arrest warrants at Woodard’s home early Saturday morning, according to a post from the department.

During the arrest, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was observed in plain view, officers said. A search warrant was issued for the residence by 369th District Judge Michael Davis, which led to the recovery of over 5 ½ ounces of methamphetamine and numerous items related to the sale and use of meth, the post said.

Woodard and his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Arthur, 30, were booked for drug manufacture and delivery, among other charges police said.

Eddie Brown, 55, and Nynna Marquez, 47, were also arrested at the residence, according to the post. Brown was arrested on a Palestine municipal warrant, and Nynna Marquez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

During her arrest, Marquez reported that Michael Davis, 41, jumped from the elevated back window of their bedroom when officers arrived, the post said. Officers said they located Davis hiding behind an AC unit at the back of the house, and he was found to be wanted on a parole warrant. Davis was booked on the warrant, for possession of a controlled substance and for evading arrest.

