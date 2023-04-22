Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day kicks off


By Sariah Bonds
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department teamed up with the US Drug Enforcement Administration today for the annual prescription drug take back program.

All across the nation, people dropped off old, expired or unwanted prescription drugs. This event is an opportunity for people to get drugs out of their home that could become a gateway to addiction if used improperly.

The event took place in the parking lot of Brookshire’s and occurs twice every year, once in the spring and once in the fall.

“You’re not flushing them down into our water sources, and secondly you are getting them out of the home where they can’t be misused or stolen or any of that type of activity,” said James McCraw, the community response officer with the Tyler Police Department, “and again, some of these drugs have been in the home for a little while, so we will bring them here, and we will properly dispose of them from this point.”

