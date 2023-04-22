Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Jarvis Christian University holds celebration for departing president

“Well it wasn’t that I chose Jarvis, it’s that Jarvis in a sense chose me,”
A beloved school president is leaving Jarvis Christian University after 11 years.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A beloved school president is leaving Jarvis Christian University after 11 years.

Dr. Lester C. Newman touched the lives of many students’ faculty and staff during his term as the 12th president of Jarvis Christian University.

“Well It wasn’t that I chose Jarvis, it’s that Jarvis in a sense chose me,” said Newman.

A black tie celebration event was held on Friday night to honor Newman’s 47-year career in higher education.

Newman said that before he arrived at the university, the school suffered with accreditation issues which is something he had prior experience with.

“That’s the best decision I ever made,” said Newman.

Thanks to Newman’s leadership, he turned the school from a college to a university.

Whoever comes behind him will have to fill some big shoes.

“Whoever comes in behind any president has the right and responsibility to establish things their own way,” said Newman.

Newman said he is happy with the legacy he is leaving behind.

“One of the things I’m proud of, is the family environment and atmosphere that we have created here at Jarvis. Were small were in a rural community but we know the faculty staff and students associated with us and we try to become that family when people come here.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of tornado beginning to form
Tyler residents share damage pics, videos after tornado touchdown
Lance Williams and Ekisha Vaughn
2 Kilgore residents accused of stealing diesel from business
Longview police seek information in overnight shooting
Jacksonville man pleads guilty to fatal Tyler restaurant shooting
Jacksonville man pleads guilty to fatal Tyler restaurant shooting
Mark Horner
Longview police searching for missing man identified as local school teacher

Latest News

JARVIS PRESIDENT NEWMAN RETIREMENT
KLTV/KTRE Red Zone - clipped version JARVIS PRESIDENT NEWMAN RETIREMENT
Run for The Wall
Annual cross-country motorcycle trek to make East Texas stop
Texas Department of Agriculture tours Longview ISD garden
Texas Department of Agriculture tours Longview ISD garden
Jacksonville man pleads guilty to fatal Tyler restaurant shooting
Jacksonville man pleads guilty to fatal Tyler restaurant shooting