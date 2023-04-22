Jarvis Christian University holds celebration for departing president

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A beloved school president is leaving Jarvis Christian University after 11 years.

Dr. Lester C. Newman touched the lives of many students’ faculty and staff during his term as the 12th president of Jarvis Christian University.

“Well It wasn’t that I chose Jarvis, it’s that Jarvis in a sense chose me,” said Newman.

A black tie celebration event was held on Friday night to honor Newman’s 47-year career in higher education.

Newman said that before he arrived at the university, the school suffered with accreditation issues which is something he had prior experience with.

“That’s the best decision I ever made,” said Newman.

Thanks to Newman’s leadership, he turned the school from a college to a university.

Whoever comes behind him will have to fill some big shoes.

“Whoever comes in behind any president has the right and responsibility to establish things their own way,” said Newman.

Newman said he is happy with the legacy he is leaving behind.

“One of the things I’m proud of, is the family environment and atmosphere that we have created here at Jarvis. Were small were in a rural community but we know the faculty staff and students associated with us and we try to become that family when people come here.”

