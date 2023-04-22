Jacksonville police investigating double homicide

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to a report of a deceased person to find two bodies. They are now asking the public for information as an investigation is launched.

On Apr. 22 at about 4:27 a.m., Jacksonville police received a call about a deceased person in the 1000 block of Clemons Drive, according to a release. Police responded along with Jacksonville Fire and EMS, locating two individuals who had died from apparent gunshot wounds, the release said.

The victims have been identified, but that information is not currently being released due to the nature of the crime, police said.

The Texas Rangers are assisting the Jacksonville Police Department with the investigation. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Sergeant Hollis with the Jacksonville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (903) 339-3338.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.