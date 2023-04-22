Houston County hosts multi-agency disaster training

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Houston County agencies participated in a disaster drill at the Neches Bluff Overlook in the Davy Crockett National Forest. The sheriff’s office, search and rescue, emergency management, EMS and many others worked together to complete the drill and sharpen their skills.

Emergency Management and Fire Marshall Heath Murff said they are running a downed plane scenario.

“The scenario is going to be a downed aircraft: a pipeline aircraft that was doing survey work, and they had reportedly gone missing off of FAA,” Murff said.

The team quickly established a command center and brought in a radio tower for better service throughout the search.

Gene Kellum, president of Houston County Search and Rescue, said volunteers were split up into two groups.

“We’ll have a radio person with every team, we’ll have medical people with our teams, we’ll have search people with our teams, and they all coordinate and work together. The radio people, we use their beacon locator to try and locate the black box, and then our search and rescue people will treat them, along with medical people,” Kellum said.

Murff said training and drills of this kind are important to test procedures and protocol and to strengthen communications.

“This could really happen. We’ve had this happen, and so to be able to come out here to practice it and make sure we have all our ducks in a row, make sure that we have everything ironed out, everything is in place and working like it’s supposed to work, so in the event real lives are on the line, we are able to go out and save a life,” Murff said.

ATVs, drones and helicopters were also used in the drill as well to make sure everything is polished and practiced.

“At the end of the day, we’ll critique it, we’ll figure out what we did wrong, what we need to work on, what we could do better,” Kellum said.

Houston County said a training of this magnitude hasn’t happened in nearly two decades.

