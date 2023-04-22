Hiway 80 Garage Sale underway from Mississippi to Mesquite

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - For some vendors, it’s a chance at big sales. For shoppers, it’s a chance at big bargains, all wrapped up in a sale that stretches from Mississippi to Texas.

The historic Hiway 80 Garage Sale is underway this weekend along Highway 80 from Jackson, Mississippi, to Mesquite, Texas. Some vendors began setting up as early as five this morning, in anticipation of good weather and lots of motorists stopping in to shop.

For most, it’s the variety of items that is so appealing: lawn tractors, furniture, clothing, appliances and more. Plus, there are bargains to be found.

Longview vendor Virginia Pattullo said the sale is more about nostalgia, with some shoppers just looking for a memory.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.