Child missing from Henderson reunited with family

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A child declared missing since Tuesday has now been found.

The Henderson Police reported that Gunner Guinn, a juvenile who went missing around midnight Tuesday, was found on Saturday.

“We want to thank everyone that has called us with tips and helped with the search,” police said.

Gunner has now been reunited with his family, according to police.

