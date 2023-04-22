Boil water notice rescinded for City of Murchison

MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice issued on Apr. 19 has now been rescinded for the City of Murchison Public Water System.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water used for drinking or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Apr. 22.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Steven Hartley at (903) 469-3710.

