Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Boil water notice rescinded for City of Murchison

(WILX)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice issued on Apr. 19 has now been rescinded for the City of Murchison Public Water System.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water used for drinking or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Apr. 22.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Steven Hartley at (903) 469-3710.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of tornado beginning to form
Tyler residents share damage pics, videos after tornado touchdown
Fatal crash blocks traffic on Toll 49
Jacksonville man pleads guilty to fatal Tyler restaurant shooting
Jacksonville man pleads guilty to fatal Tyler restaurant shooting
Tyler ISD reports student arrested with gun in backpack
Mark Horner
Search continues for missing Longview teacher

Latest News

Child missing from Henderson reunited with family
For some vendors, it’s a chance at big sales. For shoppers, it’s a chance at big bargains.
Hiway 80 Garage Sale underway from Mississippi to Mesquite
For some vendors, it’s a chance at big sales. For shoppers, it’s a chance at big bargains.
WebXtra: Hiway 80 Garage Sale underway from Mississippi to Mesquite
The crashes happened at about 1:30 p.m.
3 taken to hospital after 6-vehicle wreck in Longview