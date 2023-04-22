Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3 taken to hospital after 6-vehicle wreck in Longview

Two vehicles had a head-on collision that led to a secondary wreck in the 2100 block of Gilmer Road.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two vehicles had a head-on collision that led to a secondary wreck in the 2100 block of Gilmer Road.

The crashes happened at about 1:30 p.m. and involved six vehicles. Two were involved in a head-on collision, then a white pickup and another vehicle crashed as a Charger and an additional vehicle became involved while trying to avoid the first wreck.

Three people have been taken to the hospital, but there is no word as to their condition at this time.

Authorities are in the process of clearing the wreck, as of about 2:30 p.m. Southbound lanes are closed, and only one northbound lane is open. Traffic is backed up down Gilmer Road onto the loop.

Drivers are advised to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

