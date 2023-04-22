1 pedestrian killed, 1 injured after being hit by 18-wheeler in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a fatal crash between a truck and two pedestrians that took place early Saturday.

The wreck happened in the 5100 block of South East End Boulevard. At about 2:15 a.m., police and fire department EMTs responded to the scene, where an 18-wheeler allegedly struck two pedestrians, according to a release.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital, police said. Their identities are being withheld until their families are notified.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, and no charges were filed against him, police said. Investigation is ongoing.

