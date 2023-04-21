Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Longview-Greggton Rotary Club puts on PCRA rodeo

The annual Longview PRCA Rodeo is back for its 31st year.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The annual Longview PRCA Rodeo is back for its 31st year.

Longview Rotary Club Committee Member Julio Arriola spoke about the upcoming event. The event will be held on Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Arriola said the event is very family-oriented, and it opens with kids events. One of the events geared towards kids is the highly anticipated “mutton busting,” in which the children get to practice miniaturized bull-riding on sheep. Full-sized bull-riding is also a crowd pleasing event at the rodeo, according to Arriola.

Find out more details on their website.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of tornado beginning to form
Tyler residents share damage pics, videos after tornado touchdown
Longview police seek information in overnight shooting
Mark Horner
Longview police searching for missing man identified as local school teacher
Lance Williams and Ekisha Vaughn
2 Kilgore residents accused of stealing diesel from business
St. James CME Church in Tyler prior to its demolition.
103-year-old Tyler church demolished

Latest News

WebXtra: Handicapable Rodeo brings farm experience to Longview kids
This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row...
Judge stops Texas execution after questions raised in case
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
“Seeing their faces light up makes it all worth it."
Handicapable Rodeo brings farm experience to Longview kids
Athens private school teacher 1 of 2 dead from head-on collision in Henderson County