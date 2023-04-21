WebXtra: Longview-Greggton Rotary Club puts on PCRA rodeo

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The annual Longview PRCA Rodeo is back for its 31st year.

Longview Rotary Club Committee Member Julio Arriola spoke about the upcoming event. The event will be held on Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Arriola said the event is very family-oriented, and it opens with kids events. One of the events geared towards kids is the highly anticipated “mutton busting,” in which the children get to practice miniaturized bull-riding on sheep. Full-sized bull-riding is also a crowd pleasing event at the rodeo, according to Arriola.

Find out more details on their website.

