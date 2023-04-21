WebXtra: City of Kilgore announces tire take-back event

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore has announced a tire take-back event to be held on Saturday.

The community event will be held at 3700 East Hwy 31 in Kilgore. The city received a grant from East Texas Council of Governments for solid waste disposal, allowing them to host this event for their citizens free of charge.

City of Kilgore Code Enforcement Officer Justin Windham spoke with KLTV about the details of the event.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.