WebXtra: Annual cross-country motorcycle trek to make East Texas stop

With the month of May coming, the annual motorcycle trek across the country coming through East Texas is on the horizon.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - With the month of May coming, the annual motorcycle trek across the country coming through East Texas is on the horizon.

East Texas organizers of the 32nd Run for the Wall event got together today to work out plans for the ride stopping in East Texas.

The California to Washington D.C. ride started with a simple mission which continues today: To promote healing among all veterans and their families and friends, to call for an accounting of all prisoners of war and those missing in action, and to honor the memory of those killed in action from all wars.

Organizer Billy “Bugs” Dunlap, a retires captain from the U.S. Navy, talks about the plans that need to be made and the importance of the Run for the Wall.

