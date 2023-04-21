Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County donor wins new Jeep in United Way campaign

James Robert Polk, an employee at Trane Technologies, was the winner of a new Jeep through the United Way of Smith County’s local donor campaign.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - James Robert Polk, an employee at Trane Technologies, was the winner of a new Jeep through the United Way of Smith County’s local donor campaign. Polk has been working at Trane for around a year, but he’s no stranger to the United Way.

“I contributed to the United Way, and before I came here I worked at the prison in Coffield and Skyview, and I donated there too, so this is not my first donation,” Polk said.

When Polk got in the car and turned the radio on, the first song he heard was Montell Jordan’s “This is How We Do It,” a fitting song for him today.

