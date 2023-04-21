Smith County donor wins new Jeep in United Way campaign

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - James Robert Polk, an employee at Trane Technologies, was the winner of a new Jeep through the United Way of Smith County’s local donor campaign. Polk has been working at Trane for around a year, but he’s no stranger to the United Way.

“I contributed to the United Way, and before I came here I worked at the prison in Coffield and Skyview, and I donated there too, so this is not my first donation,” Polk said.

When Polk got in the car and turned the radio on, the first song he heard was Montell Jordan’s “This is How We Do It,” a fitting song for him today.

United Way gifts new Jeep to Smith County donor (KLTV)

