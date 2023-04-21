Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Turtle recovering after being hit by a car while ‘looking for love’ during mating season

The turtle suffered severe fractures to the upper portion of its shell. The body cavity could be seen, but there was no penetration.(Blue Ridge Wildlife Center)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOYCE, Va. (Gray News) – A snapping turtle’s shell was broken while likely on the hunt for love, and employees at the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center are helping it put back the pieces.

According to the center, many turtle species are mating this time of year and crossing roads to find potential partners, often getting hit in the process.

A Good Samaritan saw this turtle on the road and brought it in for care, the center said in a post on Facebook.

The turtle suffered severe fractures to the upper portion of its shell. According to the center, the body cavity could be seen, but there was no penetration.

“Given the large portion of missing bone, the prognosis is guarded, but we are doing everything possible to get this turtle healed up and hopefully back out later this year,” the center wrote in the post.

If you find an uninjured turtle near the road and are in a safe position to stop, only move it across the road and in the direction it was headed.

“Never move a turtle to a ‘better location,’ like a pond, lake or area away from a highway. They know where they want to be,” the center explained.

The wildlife center also said to never lift a turtle by the tail because it could cause permanent spinal damage, and to never make them bite a stick or other object as it could damage or break its jaw.

Lift the turtle from the hind end to scoot it safely across the road.

“Never put your hands near the face of ANY turtle as ALL turtles are capable of biting,” the center warned.

If you spot an injured turtle, call your closest wildlife rehabilitator for help.

