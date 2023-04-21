SFA ‘Bugs, Bees, Butterflies and Blossoms’ early education program celebrates 25th anniversary

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks to elementary education professor at SFA Alan Sowards about the 25th anniversary of “Bugs, Bees, Butterflies and Blossoms.” Over the last 25 years, this program has taught 46,000 children across East Texas. This event is for kids in kindergarten through second grade.

