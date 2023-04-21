Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA ‘Bugs, Bees, Butterflies and Blossoms’ early education program celebrates 25th anniversary

KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks to elementary education professor at SFA Alan Sowards about the 25th anniversary of "Bugs, Bees, Butterflies and Blossoms."
By Avery Gorman
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks to elementary education professor at SFA Alan Sowards about the 25th anniversary of “Bugs, Bees, Butterflies and Blossoms.” Over the last 25 years, this program has taught 46,000 children across East Texas. This event is for kids in kindergarten through second grade.

