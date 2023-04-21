Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Search continues for missing Longview teacher

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person who has been missing since April 18.

According to a Facebook post by the Longview Police Department, Mark Horner, 63, has gone missing. Horner is described as weighing 300 lbs. and standing at 6′ tall, with brown hair, a gray beard, and walks with a cane. He was last seen wearing an unknown-colored button-up shirt with a tie, slacks, and glasses.

Horner was last seen leaving his residence on the south side of Longview, driving a black 2018 Nissan Rogue displaying Texas license plate RFJ2817.

Horner is a teacher at Trinity School of Texas. The school’s administrator shared a plea for the community to pray for Mr. Horner, and say they have a counselor and members of the clergy available to speak with students, faculty and staff as needed.

“TST immediately reached out to the Horner family and has been assisting the family during this difficult time. This situation is confusing and difficult for all of us, especially for our students,” the post on the school’s Facebook page said.

