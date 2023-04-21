Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

School cancelled due to water leak for Chapel Hill ISD students in Mount Pleasant

(Chapel Hill ISD on Facebook)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill ISD in Titus County have been notified of a water leak that has led to the cancellation of classes for Friday.

The news was shared to the public via the Chapel Hill ISD Facebook page stating that the leak will continue for at least another 2-3 hours and preparing meals is ‘not feasible’. Tri-County has been notified and are working to resolve the issue as quick as possible.

The cancellation is for students of Chapel Hill ISD in Titus County, not Smith County.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of tornado beginning to form
Tyler residents share damage pics, videos after tornado touchdown
Longview police seek information in overnight shooting
Mark Horner
Longview police searching for missing man identified as local school teacher
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
St. James CME Church in Tyler prior to its demolition.
103-year-old Tyler church demolished

Latest News

Friday's Weather At Your Fingertips 4-21-23
Friday’s Weather: Few more showers and thunderstorms possible, then mostly sunny skies
Picture of tornado beginning to form
Tyler residents share damage pics, videos after tornado touchdown
On Thursday night, Junior Achievement of Greater Tyler Area honored a person they say has had a...
Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame honors laureate of the year, Billy Hibbs, Jr.
STAAR
School districts across East Texas weigh in on this year’s STAAR testing changes