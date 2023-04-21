School cancelled due to water leak for Chapel Hill ISD students in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill ISD in Titus County have been notified of a water leak that has led to the cancellation of classes for Friday.

The news was shared to the public via the Chapel Hill ISD Facebook page stating that the leak will continue for at least another 2-3 hours and preparing meals is ‘not feasible’. Tri-County has been notified and are working to resolve the issue as quick as possible.

The cancellation is for students of Chapel Hill ISD in Titus County, not Smith County.

