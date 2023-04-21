Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pedestrian hit by 18-wheeler in Longview suffers minor injuries

The pedestrian has been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Thornton said.(KLTV)
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was hit by the door of a car on an 18-wheeler trailer that flew open as it was turning.

An 18-wheeler hauling a car was heading eastbound on US-80; as it turned left onto West Loop 281 a door came open on the trailer and hit a pedestrian, according to Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton.

The pedestrian has been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Thornton said.

The incident happened at the intersection of US-80 and W. Loop 281.
The incident happened at the intersection of US-80 and W. Loop 281.(KLTV)

