Pedestrian hit by 18-wheeler in Longview suffers minor injuries

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was hit by the door of a car on an 18-wheeler trailer that flew open as it was turning.

An 18-wheeler hauling a car was heading eastbound on US-80; as it turned left onto West Loop 281 a door came open on the trailer and hit a pedestrian, according to Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton.

The pedestrian has been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Thornton said.

The incident happened at the intersection of US-80 and W. Loop 281. (KLTV)

