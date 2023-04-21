National Weather Service team surveys Tyler for suspected tornado damage
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A National Weather Service team is in Tyler on Friday to survey the area in the wake severe weather to survey damage possibly caused by a tornado.
The team will compile all collected data and formulate a report from their regional headquarters in Shreveport. A finding should be released later this evening.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.