National Weather Service team surveys Tyler for suspected tornado damage

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A National Weather Service team is in Tyler on Friday to survey the area in the wake severe weather to survey damage possibly caused by a tornado.

The team will compile all collected data and formulate a report from their regional headquarters in Shreveport. A finding should be released later this evening.

