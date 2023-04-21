Longview man accused of killing 8th grader makes court appearance

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man accused of fatally shooting an 8th grader in August 2022, made an appearance in court.

Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29, of Longview appeared in the Gregg County Courthouse today. He is charged with the murder of Rashaan Jefferson, an incoming freshman at Longview ISD.

Johnson’s defense requested more time to prepare from judge Alfonso Charles and a new hearing date was set for July 7.

At the July hearing the defense and prosecution will discuss any possible plea offers and provided none are reached a realistic court date of sometime in the fall or the beginning of next year will be set.

