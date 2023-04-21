Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview man accused of killing 8th grader makes court appearance

A Longview man accused of fatally shooting an 8th grader in August, 2022, made an appearance in court today.
By Jamey Boyum and Travis Noriega
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man accused of fatally shooting an 8th grader in August 2022, made an appearance in court.

Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29, of Longview appeared in the Gregg County Courthouse today. He is charged with the murder of Rashaan Jefferson, an incoming freshman at Longview ISD.

Johnson’s defense requested more time to prepare from judge Alfonso Charles and a new hearing date was set for July 7.

At the July hearing the defense and prosecution will discuss any possible plea offers and provided none are reached a realistic court date of sometime in the fall or the beginning of next year will be set.

Previous Reporting:

Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student

Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student

Teen dies following Longview shooting

A Longview man accused of fatally shooting an 8th grader in August 2022, made an appearance in...
