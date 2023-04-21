Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore College gifts student with new car as part of Cruise for Success program

Spokesperson Steve Torrence spoke at the event, recognizing the value of the collaboration with Patterson Motors.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College presented one lucky student with a new car as part of their fourth annual Cruise for Success giveaway.

In the fall of 2019, Kilgore College implemented a new method of instruction to increase student success: 8-week terms. This new structure was paired with a points program by which students could earn entry into a raffle for a new car. Thursday marked the fourth year the Cruise for Success program has been in effect. To celebrate, the college raffled off a new Chevrolet Malibu. Kilgore College spokesperson Steve Torrence spoke at the event, recognizing the value of the collaboration with Patterson Motors.

Michele Hart, a junior going into senior year at Kilgore College in the pre-nursing program, won the car.

“I’m still in shock,” she said. “I did not expect it. This is a surprise to me; I’m not used to this, so this is a very, very fun event, and I am very grateful.”

Cruise for Success giveaway
Cruise for Success giveaway(KLTV)
Cruise for Success giveaway
Cruise for Success giveaway(KLTV)

