Kilgore College gifts student with new car as part of Cruise for Success program

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College presented one lucky student with a new car as part of their fourth annual Cruise for Success giveaway.

In the fall of 2019, Kilgore College implemented a new method of instruction to increase student success: 8-week terms. This new structure was paired with a points program by which students could earn entry into a raffle for a new car. Thursday marked the fourth year the Cruise for Success program has been in effect. To celebrate, the college raffled off a new Chevrolet Malibu. Kilgore College spokesperson Steve Torrence spoke at the event, recognizing the value of the collaboration with Patterson Motors.

Michele Hart, a junior going into senior year at Kilgore College in the pre-nursing program, won the car.

“I’m still in shock,” she said. “I did not expect it. This is a surprise to me; I’m not used to this, so this is a very, very fun event, and I am very grateful.”

