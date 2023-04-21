Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame honors laureate of the year, Billy Hibbs, Jr.

On Thursday night, Junior Achievement of Greater Tyler Area honored a person they say has had a great impact on financial literacy amongst the youth of the city.
Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame honors laureate of the year, Billy Hibbs, Jr.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday night, Junior Achievement of Greater Tyler Area honored a person they say has had a great impact on financial literacy among the youth of the city.

Billy Hibbs, Jr. was honored as the 2023 Laureate of the Year. Hibbs is the Chairman and CEO of Heartland Security Insurance Group, a regional insurance and risk management organization comprised of seven different businesses.

Hibbs is the first “father-son” inductee, the organization pointed out, following in the footsteps of his father, who received the award in 2004.

“Billy continues a broad legacy of community service that includes not only Junior Achievement, but also the TJC Foundation, Better Business Bureau of Central East Texas, Tyler Rotary Club, the Boy Scouts, UT Tyler, and the Boys and Girls Clubs,” a statement from the Junior Achievement leadership said.

They also noted that Hibbs and his family are very active in philanthropy and global missions through the Hibbs Family Foundation. Also, the Hibbs Institute of Business and Economic Research at UT Tyler provides valuable data and statistical information to potential employees considering a move to East Texas.

The Greater Tyler Area Business Hall of Fame event is crucial to helping JA continue to provide life-changing programs for students throughout Tyler. They say their vision is to provide business role models, basic business skills, and financial literacy to 100% of Tyler’s most at-risk students.

To learn more about Junior Achievement, click here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of tornado beginning to form
Tyler residents share damage pics, videos after tornado touchdown
Worker dies following equipment injury at Tyler construction site
Worker dies following equipment injury at Tyler construction site
Tyler police say shots fired call near Cheddar’s prompted by transformer blowing
Mark Horner
Longview police searching for missing man identified as local school teacher
Longview police seek information in overnight shooting

Latest News

Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame honors laureate of the year, Billy Hibbs, Jr.
Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame honors laureate of the year, Billy Hibbs, Jr.
Picture of tornado beginning to form
Tyler residents share damage pics, videos after tornado touchdown
Mark Horner
Search continues for missing Longview teacher
Today on East Texas Now, we hosted 11 East Texas superintendents for a conversation about a...
East Texas superintendents gather to discuss school vouchers