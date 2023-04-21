Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame honors laureate of the year, Billy Hibbs, Jr.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday night, Junior Achievement of Greater Tyler Area honored a person they say has had a great impact on financial literacy among the youth of the city.

Billy Hibbs, Jr. was honored as the 2023 Laureate of the Year. Hibbs is the Chairman and CEO of Heartland Security Insurance Group, a regional insurance and risk management organization comprised of seven different businesses.

Hibbs is the first “father-son” inductee, the organization pointed out, following in the footsteps of his father, who received the award in 2004.

“Billy continues a broad legacy of community service that includes not only Junior Achievement, but also the TJC Foundation, Better Business Bureau of Central East Texas, Tyler Rotary Club, the Boy Scouts, UT Tyler, and the Boys and Girls Clubs,” a statement from the Junior Achievement leadership said.

They also noted that Hibbs and his family are very active in philanthropy and global missions through the Hibbs Family Foundation. Also, the Hibbs Institute of Business and Economic Research at UT Tyler provides valuable data and statistical information to potential employees considering a move to East Texas.

The Greater Tyler Area Business Hall of Fame event is crucial to helping JA continue to provide life-changing programs for students throughout Tyler. They say their vision is to provide business role models, basic business skills, and financial literacy to 100% of Tyler’s most at-risk students.

