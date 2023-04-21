Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Jacksonville man pleads guilty to fatal Tyler restaurant shooting

A voice was heard from the courtroom’s gallery saying, “I love you, Jaderick.”
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second of two men accused of murder in the shooting death of a woman at a Tyler restaurant was given more than 30 years in prison.

Jaderick Willis, 23, and Dycorrian Lofton, 23, both of Jacksonville, were charged with murder after a fight broke out in the parking lot of New Orleans Flavor Daiquiris the night of June 25, 2021. Tylsha Brown, a 46-year-old woman from Katy, was killed after several shots were fired into the restaurant. In December 2022, Lofton pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and received a three-year prison sentence.

On Friday morning in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court, Willis pleaded guilty to murder and agreed to a 35-year prison sentence.

Jaderick Willis (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Jaderick Willis (Source: Smith County Jail website)(Smith County Jail website)

After the sentence was rendered, the sister of Tylsha Brown was allowed time on the stand to confront Willis and delivered a statement to his face. She was joined in the gallery by more than a dozen others, many of whom were wearing purple shirts with white text that read: “Justice For Tylsha.”

“June 25 was the last day that I saw my sister,” she said. “I sit here today to say the following: At the end of the 35 years, I hope you are haunted by the face of my sister and myself. I hope that you are haunted by the face of my family.”

After Willis was remanded into the custody of Smith County to begin his sentence, a voice was heard from the courtroom’s gallery saying, “I love you, Jaderick.” As Willis was being lead out of the courtroom, one of the attendees wearing a Justice For Tylsha shirt was heard, multiple times, saying “You’re trash. You’re garbage,” comments ostensibly aimed at Willis. Smith County deputies stepped in to calm the situation.

Previous reporting:

Jacksonville man sentenced to three years in prison in connection with deadly Tyler restaurant shooting

2men indicted in connection with Tyler daiquiri shop shooting

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of tornado beginning to form
Tyler residents share damage pics, videos after tornado touchdown
Longview police seek information in overnight shooting
Mark Horner
Longview police searching for missing man identified as local school teacher
Lance Williams and Ekisha Vaughn
2 Kilgore residents accused of stealing diesel from business
St. James CME Church in Tyler prior to its demolition.
103-year-old Tyler church demolished

Latest News

The pedestrian has been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Thornton said.
Pedestrian hit by 18-wheeler in Longview suffers minor injuries
Jacksonville man pleads guilty to fatal Tyler restaurant shooting
'You're trash': Jacksonville man pleads guilty to fatal Tyler restaurant shooting
United Way gifts new Jeep to Smith County donor
Smith County donor wins new Jeep in United Way campaign
Cruise for Success giveaway
Kilgore College gifts student with new car as part of Cruise for Success program