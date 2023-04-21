Handicapable Rodeo brings farm experience to Longview kids

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The 2nd annual Handicapable Rodeo took place Friday, with a petting zoo, face painting and more.

The rodeo is sponsored by Credit Union of Texas, in partnership with Longview PRCA Rodeo. Community Engagement Officer Lindsey Hitt said the event included a hay ride, petting zoo, face painting, barrel racing, roping — all kinds of fun activities for the kids.

“Seeing their faces light up makes it all worth it,” Hitt said. She also mentioned the weather did not slow them down. ““If anything, I think the kids might have enjoyed the rain a little bit.”

Life Skills Aid with Gilmer High School Mona Philips said the event offers the kids unique experiences.

“This is out of their norm — you know, normally they don’t get to come and experience this...for this to be put on for us to come out and enjoy, it’s amazing,” Philips said. “It’s everything to them. They learn everything from, you know, the different textures and feel of the animals to how to react and respond to the animals. A lot of them aren’t able to go out to farms and see the animals and interact with them, so this is a great experience for them.”

It was her group’s first time to attend the Handicapable Rodeo, but the event is in its second year, with many more returns planned.

Hitt said the event will be held again next year and for many years to come, possibly on Thursdays to accomodate the new four-day schedule several school districts are implementing.

“Last year was our very first Handicapable Rodeo here in Longview, and it was a great turnout,” Hitt said. “This year has been great as well. A few people might have deterred from the rain, but we still had a great turnout.”

Pictures and videos of the event will be available soon on the Credit Union of Texas Facebook page.

