Friday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies early this morning as last night’s thunderstorms have cleared out and moved east. Temperatures pre-dawn will be in the 60s, with some areas dropping into the upper 50s. We could possibly see a few more showers and thunderstorms develop this morning and into early this afternoon, with a low chance for a stronger storm or two. If this were to happen, wind and hail would be the concerns, along with flooding in already saturated areas. Late this afternoon you can look forward to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 70s. Over the next handful days we’ll see a spread on temperatures across East Texas, with southern areas/Deep East Texas generally several degrees warmer than the northern half of the area.

This evening we’ll cool into the 60s under mostly clear skies, eventually dropping into the 40s and 50s overnight. Saturday will be a glorious day, though a bit cool. Look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs again in the 70s. There is a slim chance, about 10%, for a shower or two Saturday afternoon and evening. This comes ahead of more widespread rain/non-severe thunderstorms that are expected on Sunday. Sunday morning, showers and thunderstorms will again return to East Texas, and be with us for most of the day. I would plan on having the umbrella or raincoat ready to go on Sunday for church or other plans. As of this morning, severe weather is not expected on Sunday.

Looking to next week, chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue to be in the forecast. It’ll be another wet and cloudy week with cooler than seasonable temperatures. We are keeping our eyes on Tuesday and Wednesday for the possibility of stronger storms, but it is still too early to nail down any details - stay tuned for updates. Have a great Friday and weekend!

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.