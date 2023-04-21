Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former SFA football player gets life again for murder of pregnant wife

David Temple resentencing
David Temple resentencing(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The resentencing of David Temple for the 1999 murder of his pregnant wife has ended with a life sentence on Friday.

The case has been ongoing for David Temple, the former SFA football player who was accused of the murder of his wife, Belinda, and their unborn daughter, Erin. Belinda’s father, Tom Lucas, said in a previous statement that he was hoping for justice for his dead family members.

“She was eight-and-a-half months pregnant. A blast from a shotgun killed Belinda and the baby. It’s something that just eats me up,” Lucas said.

The murder occurred in 1999, but the first trial wasn’t held until 2007, when he was sentenced to life with 30 years guaranteed for what appeared to be a murder staged as a break-in.

The guilty verdict was upheld in his second trial in 2019, after his previous sentencing was overturned in 2016 due to a technicality. The 2019 case ended in a mistrial, as jurors could not agree on a sentence.

Finally, after the court proceedings were halted by COVID-19, Temple has been resentenced to life in prison for murder at the Harris County Courthouse.

