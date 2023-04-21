Federal court in Waco awards $279M to defense contractor in patent infringement dispute involving Chinese company

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal court jury in Waco awarded $278.9 million to a Rhode Island-based defense contractor in a patent infringement dispute against a Chinse company that is on a U.S. Department of Defense investment blacklist.

Jurors in Judge Alan Albright’s U.S. District Court deliberated about five hours before finding that DJI, based in China, infringed on patent rights owned by Textron Innovations Inc., a corporation that includes Bell Textron, a helicopter manufacturer and defense contractor based in Fort Worth.

Jurors determined that DJI, which controls about 70 percent of the world drone market, willfully infringed on two of Textron’s patents for use in its drones.

Textron sought $367 million, while DIJ claimed the patents in question are invalid.

During the five day-trial, a DJI expert witness from Carnegie Mellon University conducted a demonstration by hovering a drone inside the courtroom in an effort to support DJI’s claims that its drones hover technology is different from the Textron patented version, Bloomberg Law reported.

Textron is represented by McDermott Will & Emery LLP; Baker Botts LLP; Cherry Johnson Siegmund James PLLC; and Steckler Wayne Cherry & Love PLLC, Bloomberg reported.

DJI was represented by Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP; and Naman Howell Smith and Lee.

