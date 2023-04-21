City of Lufkin unveils new sheltered bus stops

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Waiting for the bus just got a little more comfortable in Lufkin.

Before, bus riders were stuck waiting in the heat, the cold, and the rain. Now, bus stop shelters are coming.

In July 2022, the Lufkin City Council approved to purchase and install bus stops that are sheltered throughout the city along the Brazos Transit District’s bus route. Today was the ribbon cutting for the sheltered stops.

Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks said this is a big day for Lufkin.

“We’re excited to be here today as we introduce and do a ribbon cutting of one of three new bus shelters here in Lufkin. We’re going to build up to 14 when the project is completed,” Hicks said.

Currently the Brazos Transit District bus system does have a designated route. It travels from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. with stops at certain places across town. As of now it is a wave down system, and there are little to no benches at each stop.

Councilman Robert Shankle of ward two said he’s been approached numerous times about adding benches and shelters at each stop.

“I’ve been on city council for 14 years and I was contacted the first day that we needed sheltered bus stops because a lot of people, like at this apartment complex have to stand out in the rain, the sun that is beaming down now. You know, they were wanting covered bus stops,” Shankle said.

The city funded over $87 thousand of the project, and the rest came from federal funds allocated by Congressman Pete Sessions. Sessions said this is important.

“You can see it really graphically today by going over to see the bench that is right next and existed before this structure was put up. Of course, you can see that there is a path that is well worn that had water sitting directly in it,” Sessions said.

Wendy Weedon is the General Manager for Brazos Transit District and said this changes the way the system works.

“It’s going to bring our system from a flag down system to a fixed stop system bringing it to today’s time and making it more accessible,” Weedon said.

Three sheltered stops are complete as of now, and more will be coming in the next few weeks.

