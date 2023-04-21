Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Athens private school teacher 1 of 2 dead from head-on collision in Henderson County

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A private school teacher from Athens was one of two killed in a three-vehicle crash in Henderson County on Tuesday.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Glenn Eric Davisson, 60, of Thornton failed to drive in a single lane while traveling northbound on State Highway 19 about one mile outside Athens. Davisson apparently began traveling into the southbound lane when his Toyota Tundra struck the Infiniti G25 driven by Dylan Wade Taylor, 44, of Athens. A third vehicle then crashed into the Toyota and Infiniti.

Davisson and Taylor were both pronounced dead at the scene. Taylor was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident. The third driver was transported to an Athens hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of tornado beginning to form
Tyler residents share damage pics, videos after tornado touchdown
Longview police seek information in overnight shooting
Mark Horner
Longview police searching for missing man identified as local school teacher
Lance Williams and Ekisha Vaughn
2 Kilgore residents accused of stealing diesel from business
St. James CME Church in Tyler prior to its demolition.
103-year-old Tyler church demolished

Latest News

WebXtra: Handicapable Rodeo brings farm experience to Longview kids
This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row...
Judge stops Texas execution after questions raised in case
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
“Seeing their faces light up makes it all worth it."
Handicapable Rodeo brings farm experience to Longview kids