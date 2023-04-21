Athens private school teacher 1 of 2 dead from head-on collision in Henderson County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A private school teacher from Athens was one of two killed in a three-vehicle crash in Henderson County on Tuesday.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Glenn Eric Davisson, 60, of Thornton failed to drive in a single lane while traveling northbound on State Highway 19 about one mile outside Athens. Davisson apparently began traveling into the southbound lane when his Toyota Tundra struck the Infiniti G25 driven by Dylan Wade Taylor, 44, of Athens. A third vehicle then crashed into the Toyota and Infiniti.

Davisson and Taylor were both pronounced dead at the scene. Taylor was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident. The third driver was transported to an Athens hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

