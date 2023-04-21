Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

500 people show up for unaccompanied veteran’s funeral, shocking organizers

Hundreds of people showed up to the burial for an unaccompanied veteran at Rock Island National Cemetery on Thursday. (Source: KWQC)
By KWQC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) – Hundreds of people showed up to the burial of an unaccompanied veteran on Thursday.

An unaccompanied veteran is one who has no known family or next of kin.

The burial of David Craig Yoder, 64, was held at Rock Island National Cemetery, located in Illinois along the Iowa border.

Yoder was born on May 29, 1959, and died on Feb. 2, 2023. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1976 to 1979, and his rank was Private First Class.

Organizers believe about 500 people showed up for the burial, which was a welcomed surprise.

Foster Cremation Services owner and retired veteran Bryan Foster said he nearly shed a tear at seeing the massive turnout.

“I thought we would probably have 25 people, but to have this many people show up for this celebration for Yoder, it was an honor,” Foster said.

Rock Island National Cemetery was established in 1863. Today, it is the final resting place of veterans who served in the Civil War, Mexican War, Indian Wars, Spanish-American War, World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam, Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of tornado beginning to form
Tyler residents share damage pics, videos after tornado touchdown
Longview police seek information in overnight shooting
Mark Horner
Longview police searching for missing man identified as local school teacher
Lance Williams and Ekisha Vaughn
2 Kilgore residents accused of stealing diesel from business
St. James CME Church in Tyler prior to its demolition.
103-year-old Tyler church demolished

Latest News

A Longview man accused of fatally shooting an 8th grader in August 2022, made an appearance in...
Longview man accused of killing 8th grader makes court appearance
A Longview man accused of fatally shooting an 8th grader in August 2022, made an appearance in...
Longview man accused of killing 8th grader makes court appearance
FILE - A Lyft ride-hailing vehicle is parked near Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on April...
Lyft gears up to make ‘significant’ layoffs under new CEO
Jacksonville man pleads guilty to fatal Tyler restaurant shooting
Jacksonville man pleads guilty to fatal Tyler restaurant shooting
David Temple resentencing
Former SFA football player gets life again for murder of pregnant wife