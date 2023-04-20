WebXtra: Longview Fire Department drills for train derailments

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Rescue authorities met at a local training center on Thursday to prepare for train derailment response.

Longview Fire Department Training Section Chief Andy Parker spoke about their Train Tanker School being held at the new LFD training grounds. There, rescue teams see tankers being built, learn how they operate, and overall come to better understand how to handle dispatchments to calls regarding trains.

