WebXtra: Longview Fire Department drills for train derailments

Rescue authorities met at a local training center on Thursday to prepare for train derailment response.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Rescue authorities met at a local training center on Thursday to prepare for train derailment response.

Longview Fire Department Training Section Chief Andy Parker spoke about their Train Tanker School being held at the new LFD training grounds. There, rescue teams see tankers being built, learn how they operate, and overall come to better understand how to handle dispatchments to calls regarding trains.

ETN: Superintendent Roundtable