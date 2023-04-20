Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Likely
Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Likely.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... First Alert Weather Days through very early Friday morning... Isolated strong/severe thunderstorms will make their way through East Texas this afternoon through early tomorrow morning. The SPC, Storm Predication Center, has placed all of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK for significant severe weather through tonight and into early tomorrow morning. There is only a Marginal Risk for Deep East Texas starting at around sunrise tomorrow morning. There is, however, a chance for a few lingering showers/thundershowers through early tomorrow afternoon. None of these are expected to become severe, which is good news. The greatest risks today and early tomorrow morning will be: strong gusty winds, over 60 mph as well as some large hail of 1.25″ in diameter or larger. Some flash flooding is possible as rainfall totals may exceed 2″ in a very short time in the stronger thunderstorms today and tonight. The tornado risk is very low at this time. Please remain Weather Alert! Charge all batteries so that if you lose power, you have something to fall back on to get your weather information. Saturday looks to be a fairly nice day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Mostly Cloudy skies are expected Sunday through Wednesday of next week. Fair to Good chances for more shower/thundershower activity exists for this time period as well. Another front, which may produce some severe weather, is expected on Wednesday, so stay tuned for further updates on that. Be safe out there.

