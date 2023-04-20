Thursday’s Weather: Strong thunderstorms possible today

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s warm and breezy out there this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.  It will be warm and breezy through the day with a slight chance for a few showers through midday.  By afternoon, thunderstorms will develop and will become widespread through East Texas by early evening.  Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are likely with these storms.  There is also a possibility of some large hail and a low risk for an isolated tornado.  These storms continue tonight and most will end by early Friday morning.  As the cold front moves through, a few isolated thunderstorms could develop during the day on Friday, but will be very hit or miss.  Saturday still looks dry but rain chances return Sunday and increase into next week.

