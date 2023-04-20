Search for stolen vehicle leads to drug bust in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - As Trinity County authorities were on the hunt for a stolen vehicle, their search resulted in the seizure of guns and drugs.

On Wednesday, a pursuit ensued as deputies were attempting to pull over the driver of the stolen vehicle. A woman is said to have jumped from the vehicle at the beginning of the pursuit.

The truck that was allegedly stolen by Zack Banks. (Trinity County Sheriff's Office)

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace reported that the suspect, identified as Zach Banks, later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Banks was eventually located and apprehended near the house he was said to have stayed at the night before. Banks has since been charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, evading arrest with a vehicle, temper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. The woman who jumped out of the vehicle Banks was driving is identified as Kamy McCauley and she is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

However, as deputies were searching for Banks, they questioned the occupants of a house on whether they had seen Banks. Sheriff Wallace reported that the man behind the door allegedly admitted they had guns and meth inside the house. Wallace said that an infant was taken into custody by Child Protective Services and six people were arrested.

In the search for Banks authorities came upon a house. They questioned the occupants inside about Banks and if they have seen him. The man at the door admitted they had guns and meth inside. 6 people were arrested and 1 infant was inside as well. The infant was taken into CPS custody. Steven Obannon was charged with possession of a controlled substance >=1 gram<4 grams and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance >=1 gram<4 grams. Floyd Hayes was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Kevin Cannaday was charged with possession of a controlled substance >=1 gram<4 grams and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance >=1 gram<4 grams. Emily Binnon was charged with possession of a controlled substance >=1 gram<4 grams and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance >=1 gram<4 grams. Raylin Witherspoon was charged with possession of a controlled substance >=1 gram<4 grams and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance >=1 gram<4 grams >=4 grams<200 grams. And Alesha Obannon was charged with possession of a controlled substance >=1 gram<4 grams and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance >=1 gram<4 grams >=4 grams<200 grams.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.