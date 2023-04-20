Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Fair to Partly Cloudy, warmer, and windy overnight tonight. Cloudy skies are likely on Thursday with an increasing chance for strong/severe thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon/evening and some in the overnight hours. A few strong/severe storms will be possible early on Friday morning over Deep East Texas. Just a few are possible on Friday PM as the front moves out. The Storm Predication Center has placed the majority of ETX under a SLIGHT RISK, or 15% chance of significant severe storms, for Thursday. Strong winds of 60 mph or more are possible along with pockets of large hail. The risks for tornadoes and flash flooding are low at this time, but not out of the question...as per usual. There will be a SLIGHT RISK for strong/severe storms over Deep East Texas early on Friday morning as well. First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Thursday and into Friday morning. Please remain Weather Alert for Thursday and early Friday. Just a few showers/thundershowers will be possible over northern areas during the afternoon hours on Friday as the drier/cooler air moves in. Rainfall totals still look to be in the 1/00″-2.00″ range with a few seeing less and some seeing more. Saturday looks to be a beautiful day with plenty of sun and cool/mild temperatures. Rain chances return on Sunday and continue through mid-week as another cold front moves in on Wednesday. Not everyone will see the rain Sunday/Monday/Tuesday, but more should on Wednesday with the front. Have a good night.

