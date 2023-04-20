Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot

A family in Virginia says their 3-year-old son has died after being hit by a car in a parking lot. (Source: WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A Virginia family says they are going through the worst thing a parent could imagine.

Brittany Ashby has organized a GoFundMe on behalf of her sister and brother-in-law after her nephew was hit and killed by a car in an area parking lot Tuesday night.

The family has identified the boy as Logan Kozlowski.

WDBJ reports a prayer service has been scheduled for Wednesday night at the Timberlake Church in Lynchburg.

“Our hearts are broken. We love Logan so much and we are just devastated for him and for his family,” said Rev. Brad McMullen, pastor at Timberlake Church. “Throughout the community, so many lives are touched by his short life.”

Police are continuing their investigation and have asked anyone who may have witnessed Tuesday’s crash to contact Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Tyler police say shots fired call near Cheddar’s prompted by transformer blowing
Tristan Logan Richardson
Murder affidavit: Mount Pleasant man confesses to dealing deadly fentanyl
Worker dies following equipment injury at Tyler construction site
Worker dies following equipment injury at Tyler construction site
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Sheriff Smith Remembers Waco
30 years later: Smith County sheriff recalls working for ATF during Waco siege
Nyabuto In Court
Lawyers continue venue change debate for trial of man accused in death of Smith County deputy
Athletic Physicals
Local hospital provides free physical for Longview ISD athletes
103-year-old Tyler church demolished
103-year-old Tyler church demolished