New Tyler high school football coach optimistic heading into spring football season

By Michael Coleman
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The new Tyler High School head football coach, Rashaun Woods, is optimistic about his teams success during the spring season as he continues to get to know his new players in uniform.

Woods was a former head coach in Oklahoma before moving back to East Texas.

“The biggest difference of Oklahoma and Texas football is not necessarily the X’s and O’s part. It is the God-given ability to share a number of kids that are just flat out gifted,” said Woods.

“Tyler’s got some top notch facilities that allows you to really go further in preparing your kids. Oklahoma just doesn’t have that in a lot of place and so that matters when you have the necessary tools you need to have a okayer be the best that he can be,” said Woods.

