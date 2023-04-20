Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Nacogdoches man jailed following child porn investigation by sheriff’s office

Nacogdoches man jailed following child porn investigation by sheriff’s office
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches County man was arrested early Thursday morning following a child pornography investigation by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 6 a.m., investigators with the sheriff’s office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Lufkin Police Department executed a search warrant in the 5200 block of South Street, the sheriff’s office says. They took Candelario Ortega, 23, into custody on two warrants for possession of child pornography. Both charges are second-degree felonies.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program, and works closely with other ICAC agencies around the state and country.

Candelario Ortega was taken into custody before sunrise on Thursday.
Candelario Ortega was taken into custody before sunrise on Thursday.(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker dies following equipment injury at Tyler construction site
Worker dies following equipment injury at Tyler construction site
Tyler police say shots fired call near Cheddar’s prompted by transformer blowing
Mark Horner
Longview police searching for missing man identified as local school teacher
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own

Latest News

Nacogdoches man jailed following child porn investigation by sheriff’s office
Hughes’ bill making child support begin at conception is discussed in committee
Hughes’ bill making child support begin at conception passes Senate
Hughes’ bill making child support begin at conception is discussed in committee
Hughes’ bill making child support begin at conception passes Senate
SB 990 passed 17 for 12 against
Hall’s bill regulating countywide polling places passes final Senate vote