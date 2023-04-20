Longview police seek information in overnight shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man wounded.

According to a report by the Longview Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of S. 13th Street at 10 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived on-scene, officers said they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to this incident to call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110, or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

