Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Longview police seek information in overnight shooting

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page(Alonzo Small | Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man wounded.

According to a report by the Longview Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of S. 13th Street at 10 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived on-scene, officers said they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to this incident to call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110, or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Tyler police say shots fired call near Cheddar’s prompted by transformer blowing
Worker dies following equipment injury at Tyler construction site
Worker dies following equipment injury at Tyler construction site
Mark Horner
Longview police searching for missing man identified as local school teacher
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft

Latest News

Morning Weather at our Fingertips Thursday 4-20-23
Thursday’s Weather: Strong thunderstorms possible today
WebXtra: Longview Dream Center food bank receives walk-in cooler
Longview Dream Center receives walk-in cooler to help feed more people in need
Festival Park in Nacogdoches.
City of Nacogdoches approves plan to modify Festival Park
Branch Davidian survivors and scholars discuss how it all could’ve been prevented.
Branch Davidian survivors and scholars discuss how it all could’ve been prevented