Lady Roadrunners sweep Blinn in doubleheader

Lady Roadrunners sweep Blinn in doubleheader
By Mark Bownds
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lady Roadrunners faced off with Blinn College on Wednesday, and after defeating the Lady Buccaneers 10 to 2 in game one of their doubleheader, it would be Bailey Frenzel lighting things up in game two with this two run blast to put Angelina on the board.

In the fourth inning, Angelina down four to three, they would manage to tie it up with this sharp grounder. Next batter Maddie Baker with the bases loaded gets this one through Lady Roadrunners take the lead five to four.

Bases still juiced for Kaitlyn Dunbar who sends this one into the gap to get two more runs across. The play at the plate would end the inning, but the Lady Roadrunners put in some sweet damage.

They would add more later in the game and get the win 13 to four for an Angelina sweep over Blinn. What a day at the ballpark. Well that’s all for sports. Thank you for joining us.”>

