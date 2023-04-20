Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Grand jury indicts Mount Vernon man accused of soliciting sex from minor

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Mount Vernon man has been indicted on federal child exploitation charges in the Eastern District of Texas on Wednesday

Zachary Arzola, also known as Zachary Castenada, 26, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on April 19, 2023 charging him with coercion and enticement of a minor; traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct; and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to the indictment, from December 2022 until January 9, 2023, Arzola allegedly used the internet and social media and messaging applications to coerce a minor to engage in illegal sexual conduct. In December 2022, Arzola is alleged to have traveled from Texas to Ohio for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and in January 2023, transported a minor across state lines to engage in criminal sexual activity.

If convicted, Arzola faces up to life in federal prison.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police say shots fired call near Cheddar’s prompted by transformer blowing
Worker dies following equipment injury at Tyler construction site
Worker dies following equipment injury at Tyler construction site
Mark Horner
Longview police searching for missing man identified as local school teacher
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft

Latest News

Lake water ripples
Authorities find missing man who drowned in Henderson County lake
Longview police seek information in overnight shooting
Morning Weather at our Fingertips Thursday 4-20-23
Thursday’s Weather: Strong thunderstorms possible today
WebXtra: Longview Dream Center food bank receives walk-in cooler
Longview Dream Center receives walk-in cooler to help feed more people in need